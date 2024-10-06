People don’t like a ‘white saviour’, but does it affect how they donate to charity?
By Robert Hoffmann, Professor of Economics, Tasmanian Behavioural Lab, University of Tasmania
Ananta Neelim, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Tasmanian Behavioural Lab, University of Tasmania
Simon Feeny, Professor of Economics, College of Business and Law, RMIT University
Swee-Hoon Chuah, Professor of Behavioural Economics, Tasmanian Behavioural Lab, University of Tasmania
White people that sweep into developing countries to “save” people of colour are widely derided, including by donors. Does this translate to less charity donations?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 6, 2024