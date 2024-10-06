Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could NZ foreign policy be Trumped? Why the government will be hoping Kamala Harris wins the US election

By Robert G. Patman, Professor of International Relations, University of Otago
Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
One of the political ironies of the race for the White House is that the foreign policy interests of New Zealand’s centre-right government are probably best served by Democratic candidate Kamala Harris winning.

Since the end of World War II, all New Zealand governments have supported multilateralism and an international rules-based order enshrined in the institutions of the United Nations.

The relationship with the United States has reflected that, and tends to outlast the periodic fluctuations associated with changes in government and policy in Wellington or Washington.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NASA is launching a major mission to look for habitable spots on Jupiter’s moon Europa
~ Sound and abundance shape the poetic vision of Judith Beveridge
~ Is owning a dog good for your health?
~ Why a portrait of a former NRL great could spark greater concussion awareness in Australia
~ Kamala Harris maintains narrow lead in key states in US presidential race
~ People don’t like a ‘white saviour’, but does it affect how they donate to charity?
~ Is there anything good about menopause? Yep, here are 4 things to look forward to
~ The chemistry behind beer brewing is still shrouded in mystery, but tiny microfluidic chips could change that
~ Gen Z knowledge about the Holocaust matters for ongoing reconciliation with a troubled history
~ Australia has an extraordinary 13 million spare bedrooms. Here’s how to use at least some of them to ease the housing crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter