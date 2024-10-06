Could NZ foreign policy be Trumped? Why the government will be hoping Kamala Harris wins the US election
By Robert G. Patman, Professor of International Relations, University of Otago
Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
One of the political ironies of the race for the White House is that the foreign policy interests of New Zealand’s centre-right government are probably best served by Democratic candidate Kamala Harris winning.
Since the end of World War II, all New Zealand governments have supported multilateralism and an international rules-based order enshrined in the institutions of the United Nations.
The relationship with the United States has reflected that, and tends to outlast the periodic fluctuations associated with changes in government and policy in Wellington or Washington.
