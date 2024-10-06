Why heart patients have trouble sticking to a healthy diet, and 3 things that help them eat better
By Gabriela Ghisi, Affiliate Scientist, KITE Research Institute, Adjunct Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Toronto
Camila Kümmel Duarte, Professor do Departamento de Nutrição, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG)
Heart-healthy diets are vital in cardiac rehab, but cost, complex guidelines and cultural barriers can make them hard to follow. Community support and personalized, affordable plans can help.
