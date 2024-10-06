Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inside the wardrobe: Women’s clothing increasingly policed in Tajikistan

By Vlast.kz
Now, in Tajikistan women can be fined between USD 750–6,000 for wearing, selling or distributing foreign clothing which is perceived as being “inconsistent with national culture and traditions.”


