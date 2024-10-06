Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestinians want to choose their own leaders – a year of war has distanced them further from this democratic goal

By Maha Nassar, Associate Professor in the School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies, University of Arizona
Despite a recent push to reconcile Palestinian political parties and work toward elections, Palestinians are no nearer to democratic representation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
