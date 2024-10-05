Tolerance.ca
The ongoing destruction of Cairo's historic cemeteries: A 1000-year legacy under threat

By Welad El Balad
The removal of Bab Al-Nasr Cemetery for a parking garage is a decision that prioritizes short-term tourism profits over the long-term preservation of a world heritage site.


~ Latin America: Uncovering the hidden human workforce behind AI
~ UN rights council examines nuclear legacy consequences in the Marshall Islands
~ Dockworkers pause strike after Biden administration’s appeal to patriotism hits the mark
~ A year of escalating conflict in the Middle East has ushered in a new era of regional displacement
~ Malaysia Deports Cambodian Worker for Critical Comments
~ ‘Orphanage city’ helps children in Gaza as the war grinds on
~ UN rights council examines nuclear legacy consequences in Marshall Islands
~ Rights expert urges universities to respect pro-Palestinian protests
~ UK hands Chagos Islands to Mauritius, marking the end of a longstanding sovereignty dispute
~ Joker: Folie à Deux is relentlessly claustrophobic – and castigates its fans at every turn
