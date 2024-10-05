Tolerance.ca
Latin America: Uncovering the hidden human workforce behind AI

By Laura Marie
The rise of AI firmly depends on the painstaking work of thousands of humans. However, many often engage in repetitive ‘ghost work’ with precarious salaries.


© Global Voices -
~ UN rights council examines nuclear legacy consequences in the Marshall Islands
~ Dockworkers pause strike after Biden administration’s appeal to patriotism hits the mark
~ A year of escalating conflict in the Middle East has ushered in a new era of regional displacement
~ Malaysia Deports Cambodian Worker for Critical Comments
~ ‘Orphanage city’ helps children in Gaza as the war grinds on
~ Rights expert urges universities to respect pro-Palestinian protests
~ UK hands Chagos Islands to Mauritius, marking the end of a longstanding sovereignty dispute
~ Joker: Folie à Deux is relentlessly claustrophobic – and castigates its fans at every turn
~ AI has a stupid secret: we’re still not sure how to test for human levels of intelligence
