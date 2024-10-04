Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dockworkers pause strike after Biden administration’s appeal to patriotism hits the mark

By Anna Nagurney, Eugene M. Isenberg Chair in Integrative Studies, UMass Amherst
The agreement labor leaders and management reached will suspend the strike until at least Jan. 15, 2025. There will be more time for additional collective bargaining and negotiations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
