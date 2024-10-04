A year of escalating conflict in the Middle East has ushered in a new era of regional displacement
By Nicholas R. Micinski, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Affairs, University of Maine
Kelsey Norman, Fellow for the Middle East, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University
A year on from the Hamas attacks and Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza, new fronts of fighting are creating another generation of displaced people across the region.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 4, 2024