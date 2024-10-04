Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia Deports Cambodian Worker for Critical Comments

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cambodia's senate president and former prime minister Hun Sen gives a press conference at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 22, 2023. © 2023 Heng Sinith/AP Photo Cambodian authorities have reportedly collaborated with the Malaysian government to arrest and deport Nuon Thoeun, a Cambodian worker, after she posted criticisms of Cambodia’s former long-time prime minister and current Senate president, Hun Sen, on her Facebook page.This is just the latest incident of the Cambodian government restricting freedom of expression beyond its borders.…


