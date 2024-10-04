Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK hands Chagos Islands to Mauritius, marking the end of a longstanding sovereignty dispute

By James Brocklesby, Lecturer in History, Sheffield Hallam University
The UK government has announced that it will transfer sovereignty of a remote cluster of islands in the Indian Ocean to Mauritius. The final treaty outlining the transfer of the Chagos Islands, where there is a significant US military base, is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Negotiations for this transfer began in 2022 under the UK’s then foreign…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
