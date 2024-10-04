Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bird flu patient had no apparent contact with animals – and there’s still no evidence of sustained human-to-human spread

By Mark Fielder, Professor of Medical Microbiology, Kingston University
Six healthcare workers in the US who were in close contact with a patient known to have bird flu developed mild respiratory symptoms, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The patient was not known to have had contact with livestock or other animals, raising the possibility of human-to-human spread.

Only one healthcare worker was tested for the H5N1 bird flu virus, but the results were negative. All of the healthcare workers provided blood samples to test…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
