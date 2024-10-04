Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden’s two-pronged plan to protect Ukraine’s future in his last days in office

By Michelle Bentley, Professor of International Relations, Royal Holloway University of London
President Biden has months left before he hands over to the new president in January 2025, but he still has his mind on Ukraine.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Tories who are fit to serve have no wish to do so – why party conference should have been a moment to reflect on that
~ A year after Hamas attack, more continuity than change for the Palestinians and Israel
~ Song titled ‘Give birth to 1000 children for me’ was banned in Russia
~ Five reasons why Brazil struggles to attract international tourists
~ Reporting on Gaza war is a challenge for journalists – here’s how the BBC and other broadcasters have handled the past year
~ Torsten Bell is Labour’s rising star. He could now be on a collision course over its economic policy
~ Megalopolis: in defence of Francis Ford Coppola’s sprawling, self-financed artwork
~ How to reverse Britain’s chronic underinvestment in energy – and who needs to pay
~ Nasa’s Europa Clipper spacecraft will investigate whether an icy moon of Jupiter can support alien life
~ Kamala Harris illustrates how complex identity is − and the pressure many multiracial people feel to put themselves in one ‘box’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter