Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to reverse Britain’s chronic underinvestment in energy – and who needs to pay

By Rosa Fernandez Martin, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Finance, Keele University
The transition to a greener society will involve huge investments in wind farms, electric cars and trains, new ways to heat homes, and much more. Yet the UK government is sending mixed messages over whether it intends to finance such projects at anything like the rate required.

With her speech at the recent Labour Party conference, the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, sparked rumours she would change her approach to fiscal policy to enable more public spending.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five reasons why Brazil struggles to attract international tourists
~ Reporting on Gaza war is a challenge for journalists – here’s how the BBC and other broadcasters have handled the past year
~ Torsten Bell is Labour’s rising star. He could now be on a collision course over its economic policy
~ Megalopolis: in defence of Francis Ford Coppola’s sprawling, self-financed artwork
~ Nasa’s Europa Clipper spacecraft will investigate whether an icy moon of Jupiter can support alien life
~ Kamala Harris illustrates how complex identity is − and the pressure many multiracial people feel to put themselves in one ‘box’
~ Trees’ own beneficial microbiome could lead to discovery of new treatments to fight citrus greening disease
~ Nuclear rockets could travel to Mars in half the time − but designing the reactors that would power them isn’t easy
~ Low pay, high staff turnover and employee burnout took a toll on social service nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic − new research
~ As Yelp turns 20, online reviews continue to confound and confuse shoppers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter