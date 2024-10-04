Trees’ own beneficial microbiome could lead to discovery of new treatments to fight citrus greening disease
By Kateel G. Shetty, Assistant Professor of Earth and Environment, Florida International University
Jessica Dominguez, PhD Candidate in Agroecology, Florida International University
Krishnaswamy Jayachandran, Professor of Agroecology, Florida International University
Citrus trees showing natural tolerance to citrus greening disease host bacteria that produce novel antimicrobials that can be used to fight off the disease, our recent study shows. We found the trees at an organic farm in Clermont, Florida.
Citrus greening disease – known more formally as Huanglongbing, or HLB, is caused by the bacterium Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus. It is spread by an…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 4, 2024