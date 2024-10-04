Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Yelp turns 20, online reviews continue to confound and confuse shoppers

By Ann Kronrod, Associate Professor of Marketing, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, UMass Lowell
No one wants to spend their hard-earned money on a dud product, so we’ll seek advice from strangers. Online reviews can help – but often lead us down the wrong path.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five reasons why Brazil struggles to attract international tourists
~ Reporting on Gaza war is a challenge for journalists – here’s how the BBC and other broadcasters have handled the past year
~ Torsten Bell is Labour’s rising star. He could now be on a collision course over its economic policy
~ Megalopolis: in defence of Francis Ford Coppola’s sprawling, self-financed artwork
~ How to reverse Britain’s chronic underinvestment in energy – and who needs to pay
~ Nasa’s Europa Clipper spacecraft will investigate whether an icy moon of Jupiter can support alien life
~ Kamala Harris illustrates how complex identity is − and the pressure many multiracial people feel to put themselves in one ‘box’
~ Trees’ own beneficial microbiome could lead to discovery of new treatments to fight citrus greening disease
~ Nuclear rockets could travel to Mars in half the time − but designing the reactors that would power them isn’t easy
~ Low pay, high staff turnover and employee burnout took a toll on social service nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic − new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter