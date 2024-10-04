Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some online conspiracy-spreaders don’t even believe the lies they’re spewing

By H. Colleen Sinclair, Associate Research Professor of Social Psychology, Louisiana State University
These people share conspiracy theories to promote conflict, cause chaos, recruit and radicalize potential followers, make money, harass, or even just to get attention.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five reasons why Brazil struggles to attract international tourists
~ Reporting on Gaza war is a challenge for journalists – here’s how the BBC and other broadcasters have handled the past year
~ Torsten Bell is Labour’s rising star. He could now be on a collision course over its economic policy
~ Megalopolis: in defence of Francis Ford Coppola’s sprawling, self-financed artwork
~ How to reverse Britain’s chronic underinvestment in energy – and who needs to pay
~ Nasa’s Europa Clipper spacecraft will investigate whether an icy moon of Jupiter can support alien life
~ Kamala Harris illustrates how complex identity is − and the pressure many multiracial people feel to put themselves in one ‘box’
~ Trees’ own beneficial microbiome could lead to discovery of new treatments to fight citrus greening disease
~ Nuclear rockets could travel to Mars in half the time − but designing the reactors that would power them isn’t easy
~ Low pay, high staff turnover and employee burnout took a toll on social service nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic − new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter