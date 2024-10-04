Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s strike on Israel was retaliatory – but it was also about saving face and restoring deterrence

By Aaron Pilkington, Fellow at the Center for Middle East Studies, University of Denver
Iran’s ‘axis of resistance’ is looking for Tehran to respond in force as a commitment to regional network of proxies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
