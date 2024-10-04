Tolerance.ca
Joint Statement: Tunisia is Not a Place of Safety for People Rescued at Sea

By Amnesty International
In view of the rampant human rights violations against migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees in Tunisia, especially those who are Black; Tunisia’s lack of an asylum system; the Tunisian government’s crackdown on civil society, judicial independence, and the media; and the impossibility of fairly and individually determining nationalities or assessing the protection needs of migrants […] The post Joint Statement: Tunisia is Not a Place of Safety for People Rescued at Sea appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


