Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden costs of building a home: what every family should know

By Park Thaichon, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of Southern Queensland
Sara Quach, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Griffith University
As well as the added costs of upgrades and options that the marketing glosses over, people need to consider five other sources of cost blow-outs when building a home.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
