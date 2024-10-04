NSW will remove 65,000 years of Aboriginal history from its syllabus. It’s a step backwards for education
By Michael Westaway, Australian Research Council Future Fellow, Archaeology, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Bruce Pascoe, Professor, Jumbunna Indigenous House of Learning, University of Technology Sydney
Louise Zarmati, Senior Lecturer in Humanities and Social Sciences Education, Faculty of Education, University of Tasmania
By limiting the syllabus to events post-1788, the NSW Education Standards Authority indirectly sends students the message that Australia’s ‘history’ began at colonisation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 3rd 2024