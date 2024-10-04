Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ADHD prescribing has changed over the years – a new guide aims to bring doctors up to speed

By Brenton Prosser, Professor of Public Policy and Leadership, UNSW Sydney
ADHD is the most diagnosed childhood neurological disorder, but there have been inconsistencies around who is diagnosed and prescribed medication. New prescribing guidelines aim to change this.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
