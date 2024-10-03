Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Little kids, too little movement: Global study finds most children don’t meet guidelines for physical activity, screen time and sleep

By Mark S Tremblay, Professor of Pediatrics in the Faculty of Medicine and Senior Scientist at the CHEO Research Institute, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Nicholas Kuzik, Postdoctoral Fellow, CHEO Research Institute, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Physical activity, screen time and sleep levels for preschoolers in Canada and globally don’t meet recommendations, risking global health challenges. It’s time to get little ones a little more active.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
