Little kids, too little movement: Global study finds most children don’t meet guidelines for physical activity, screen time and sleep
By Mark S Tremblay, Professor of Pediatrics in the Faculty of Medicine and Senior Scientist at the CHEO Research Institute, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Nicholas Kuzik, Postdoctoral Fellow, CHEO Research Institute, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Physical activity, screen time and sleep levels for preschoolers in Canada and globally don’t meet recommendations, risking global health challenges. It’s time to get little ones a little more active.
- Thursday, October 3rd 2024