Drop in drug poisoning deaths does not necessarily indicate Alberta Recovery Model is working
By Ping Lam Ip, PhD student, Sociology, University of Alberta
Andrea DeKeseredy, PhD student, Sociology, University of Alberta
Patricia Dekeseredy, Clinical Research Specialist, West Virginia University
Alberta’s controversial approach to the opioid crisis rejects harm reduction, including supervised consumption sites. Despite recent UCP claims that the program is working, more evidence is needed.
- Thursday, October 3rd 2024