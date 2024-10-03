Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drop in drug poisoning deaths does not necessarily indicate Alberta Recovery Model is working

By Ping Lam Ip, PhD student, Sociology, University of Alberta
Andrea DeKeseredy, PhD student, Sociology, University of Alberta
Patricia Dekeseredy, Clinical Research Specialist, West Virginia University
Alberta’s controversial approach to the opioid crisis rejects harm reduction, including supervised consumption sites. Despite recent UCP claims that the program is working, more evidence is needed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: Hearings Expose Duterte-Era Killings
~ ‘Carbon contracts for difference’ are not a silver bullet for climate action
~ Is big tech harming society? To find out, we need research – but it’s being manipulated by big tech itself
~ Friday essay: Are wars and violence inevitable, or is there another way to live?
~ 71% of Australian uni staff are using AI. What are they using it for? What about those who aren’t?
~ XEC is now in Australia. Here’s what we know about this hybrid COVID variant
~ What are the greatest upsets in NRL grand final history?
~ What is bankruptcy?
~ How we created a beautiful native wildflower meadow in the heart of the city using threatened grassland species
~ From cheeky thrill to grande dame – the Moulin Rouge celebrates 135 years of scandal and success
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter