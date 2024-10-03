Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Is big tech harming society? To find out, we need research – but it’s being manipulated by big tech itself

By Timothy Graham, Associate Professor in Digital Media, Queensland University of Technology
Big tech doesn’t just fund research into itself – it also controls researchers’ access to data. Even big tobacco didn’t have this kind of power.The Conversation


