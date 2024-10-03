71% of Australian uni staff are using AI. What are they using it for? What about those who aren’t?
By Stephen Hay, Senior Lecturer, School of Education and Professional Studies, Griffith University
Abby Cathcart, Professor of Higher Education & Governance and Director Student Success & Teaching Advancement, Queensland University of Technology
Alicia Feldman, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant with the Centre for Decent Work & Industry, Queensland University of Technology
Paula McDonald, Professor of Work and Organisation, Queensland University of Technology
Our new study surveyed more than 3,000 academic and professional staff at Australian universities about how they are using generative AI in their work.
- Thursday, October 3rd 2024