What are the greatest upsets in NRL grand final history?

By Wayne Peake, Adjunct research fellow, School of Humanities and Communication Arts, Western Sydney University
The Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm will contest the National Rugby League (NRL) grand final on Sunday.

Betting markets have them pretty much equal favourites. However, history shows grand finals don’t always go to plan.

But what are the biggest upsets in NRL grand final history?

Using a combination of formlines during the season and in finals, betting odds, media coverage and past performances, here are some of the most outlandish…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
