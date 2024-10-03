Tolerance.ca
Up against Hank Greenberg, baseball’s first Jewish superstar, antisemitism struck out

By Robert Gudmestad, Professor and Chair of History Department, Colorado State University
Hank Greenberg might be the best baseball player you’ve never heard of.

Greenberg was the first baseman for the Detroit Tigers during the 1930s and 1940s. His career was relatively short – 13 years – and interrupted by two stints of service in World War II.

Yet outside the war years, there were glorious seasons.

Greenberg led the American League in home runs four times, played in five All-Star Games, twice won the American League’s Most Valuable Player Award and, in 1938,…The Conversation


Read complete article

