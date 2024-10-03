How the Middle East conflict could influence the US election – and why Arab Americans in swing states might vote for Trump
By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Faten Ghosn, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex and Non-Resident Fellow at Center for Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Arizona, University of Essex
As we near the first anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel, the conflict in the Middle East has escalated significantly. Iran just launched nearly 200 missiles on Israel, and Israel has continued its fight against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Gaza.
In addition to the assassination of top Hezbollah commanders, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israel has struck hundreds of targets in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 3rd 2024