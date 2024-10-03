Tolerance.ca
Cuffing season: an evolutionary explanation for why people want to settle down for the winter months

By Martin Graff, Senior Lecturer in Psychology of Relationships, University of South Wales
Does the effort you invest in seeking a romantic partner intensify as summer ends? During the colder, darker months, people have been known to engage in “cuffing season”, which means attaching yourself to or having a physical relationship with someone just for the cold winter months.

You know this is not going to be a long-term thing. “Cuffing” is a metaphor for wanting to be attached to someone for a period of time. In the northern hemisphere at least, such behaviour…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
