Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Commission Proposes Delay for Anti-Deforestation Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The palm oil plantation area beside the Tabin wildlife reserve forest in Sabah, Borneo, Malaysia, September 9, 2019. © 2019 Aditya Sutanta/Abaca/Sipa USA/Sipa via AP Photo Yesterday the European Commission proposed a substantial delay in the implementation of its landmark anti-deforestation law. This is bad news for the climate-critical forests around the world as well as the human rights of Indigenous peoples and other forest-dependent communities. The European Union’s Deforestation-Free Products Regulation (EUDR) is a piece of legislation that required considerable…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
