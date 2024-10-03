Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black Pentecostal and charismatic Christians are boosting their visibility in politics − a shift from the past

By Dara Delgado, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies and Black Studies, Allegheny College
Historically, Black Pentecostal-charismatic churches have not put an emphasis on political issues. That may be changing, a scholar of Black Christianity explains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan war: ‘Horror’ grows as reports of summary executions emerge
~ What to expect from federal judges appointed by Trump or Harris − based on what we’ve seen from Trump and Biden picks for the Supreme Court and lower courts
~ While Republicans are downplaying abortion ahead of November, Democrats are leaning in on the issue
~ More and more, business schools want to show they’re making a positive impact on society. But how should they measure it?
~ UAW is threatening new, smaller strikes against Stellantis − while contending with pressure from a court-appointed monitor
~ Centuries ago, the Maya storm god Huracán taught that when we damage nature, we damage ourselves
~ In ‘Nobody Wants This,’ rom-com gets century-old tropes with a new twist – the cute rabbi
~ Bottled up in the Black Sea: Russia is having a dreadful naval war, hindering its great power ambitions
~ Latino voters are a growing force in Pennsylvania’s old industrial towns − and they could provide Harris or Trump with their margin of victory
~ Wretched of the Earth has been translated into South Africa’s Zulu language – why Frantz Fanon’s revolutionary book still matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter