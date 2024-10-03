The ESA’s Hera mission takes flight toward the asteroid deflected by NASA’s DART probe two years ago
By Patrick Michel, Astrophysicien, Directeur de Recherche au CNRS, Responsable Scientifique de la mission spatiale Hera (ESA), Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur, Laboratoire Lagrange, Université Côte d’Azur
In 2022, a probe was sent crashing into an asteroid as part of a “planetary defence” test. This Monday, the second part of the mission flies off to study the consequences of the impact.
© The Conversation
