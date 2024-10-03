Tolerance.ca
UN: Reject Saudi Bid for Human Rights Council Seat

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, February 26, 2024.  © 2024 Janine Schmitz/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (New York) – United Nations member countries should reject Saudi Arabia’s bid for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council because of the government’s widespread human rights violations, including possible crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch said.On October 9, 2024, the UN General Assembly will select 18 new members for three-year terms on the Human Rights Council beginning in January 2025. In that vote, which is nearly devoid of competition,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
