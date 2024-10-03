Tolerance.ca
The killing of Hassan Nasrallah and how the west legitimised its use of assassination

By Luca Trenta, Associate Professor in International Relations, Swansea University
Emil Archambault, Addison Wheeler Fellow in the School of Government and International Affairs , Durham University
Sophie Duroy, Lecturer in Law, Essex Law School, University of Essex
Over the past two decades, the west has begun to present these extrajudicial killings as ‘justice’ with scant regard for international law.The Conversation


