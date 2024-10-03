Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran's military spending surge: A reflection of global militarization amid escalating regional conflicts

By Walid El Houri
As tensions continue to rise across West Asia and beyond, Iran's increasing military spending stands out as part of a broader global militarization trend.





