Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Well-Behaved Women: this cabaret-esque celebration of women icons is musically delightful – but historically lacking

By Michelle Arrow, Professor of History, Macquarie University
Four talented performers tell the stories of a number of iconic women from history in Belvoir St Theatre’s latest production.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Africa’s famous Serengeti and Maasai Mara are being hit by climate change – a major threat to wildlife and tourism
~ Togo: Security forces’ failure to protect participants at opposition party conference must be investigated
~ Cambodia: Investigative Journalist Arrested on Baseless Charge
~ IMF endorses RBA high interest rates and warns a further hike might be needed if the inflation fight stalls
~ Methane emissions from dairy farms higher than previously thought – new study
~ Why climate activists keep targeting art galleries – despite public outcry
~ The medicines we take to stay healthy are harming nature. Here’s what needs to change
~ Egypt Should Release Prominent Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah
~ Georgian-British author Leo Vardiashvili paints the country's unhealed scars with dark humor in first novel
~ The long-feared Middle East war is here. This is how Israel could now hit back at Iran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter