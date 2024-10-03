Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s famous Serengeti and Maasai Mara are being hit by climate change – a major threat to wildlife and tourism

By Joseph Ogutu, Senior Researcher and Statistician, University of Hohenheim
The Mara-Serengeti ecosystem, which includes Kenya’s Maasai Mara and Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, is one of the most famous and wildlife-rich areas in Africa.

Every year, millions of animals move across the land in search of fresh grass and water, creating an incredible spectacle known as the Great Migration. This migration sustains hundreds of predators and scavengers like vultures. The wildlife is also important for local…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Well-Behaved Women: this cabaret-esque celebration of women icons is musically delightful – but historically lacking
~ Togo: Security forces’ failure to protect participants at opposition party conference must be investigated
~ Cambodia: Investigative Journalist Arrested on Baseless Charge
~ IMF endorses RBA high interest rates and warns a further hike might be needed if the inflation fight stalls
~ Methane emissions from dairy farms higher than previously thought – new study
~ Why climate activists keep targeting art galleries – despite public outcry
~ The medicines we take to stay healthy are harming nature. Here’s what needs to change
~ Egypt Should Release Prominent Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah
~ Georgian-British author Leo Vardiashvili paints the country's unhealed scars with dark humor in first novel
~ The long-feared Middle East war is here. This is how Israel could now hit back at Iran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter