Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Togo: Security forces’ failure to protect participants at opposition party conference must be investigated

By Amnesty International
The Togolese authorities must immediately conduct an investigation into the serious violence that took place on 29 September during a conference organized by the opposition political party Convention Démocratique des Peuples Africains (African Peoples’ Democratic Convention – CDPA), Amnesty International said today.  During the event in Lomé, several people, including MPs and journalists, were injured and […] The post Togo: Security forces’ failure to protect participants at opposition party conference must be investigated appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
