Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The long-feared Middle East war is here. This is how Israel could now hit back at Iran

By Ran Porat, Affiliate Researcher, The Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University
The US is ruling out a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, but Israel has other options for retaliation. One thing is clear: a regional war is no longer imminent, it is here.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
