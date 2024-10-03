Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IMF endorses RBA high interest rates and warns a further hike might be needed if the inflation fight stalls

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The International Monetary Fund has endorsed the Reserve Bank’s tough monetary policy – while warning rates might need to rise again if the fight against inflation stalls. A report after IMF staff visited…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
