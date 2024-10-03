Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Methane emissions from dairy farms higher than previously thought – new study

By Neil Ward, Professor of Rural and Regional Development at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research , University of East Anglia
To reach net zero by 2050, the UK must reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and methane emissions from farm livestock pose a thorny problem. Ruminants such as cattle and sheep emit methane from their digestive systems and their manure. Scientists are trying to find ways to reduce these methane emissions without wiping out large parts of the agricultural industry.

But my recent field…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ IMF endorses RBA high interest rates and warns a further hike might be needed if the inflation fight stalls
~ Why climate activists keep targeting art galleries – despite public outcry
~ The medicines we take to stay healthy are harming nature. Here’s what needs to change
~ Egypt Should Release Prominent Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah
~ Georgian-British author Leo Vardiashvili paints the country's unhealed scars with dark humor in first novel
~ The long-feared Middle East war is here. This is how Israel could now hit back at Iran
~ Is stress turning my hair grey?
~ Lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle: 5 key health priorities for future disaster response
~ When even fringe festival venues exclude people with disability, cities need to act on access
~ How do I know when it’s time to replace my running shoes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter