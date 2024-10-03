Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why climate activists keep targeting art galleries – despite public outcry

By Alexander Araya López, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Potsdam
Colin Davis, Chair in Cognitive Psychology, University of Bristol
Two Just Stop Oil activists were recently jailed for 27 months and 20 months respectively for throwing soup at one of Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers paintings at London’s National Gallery back in October 2022. Some commentators suggested these were overly harsh sentences for a nonviolent protest, while others…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
