Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The medicines we take to stay healthy are harming nature. Here’s what needs to change

By Lauren T. May, Senior Lecturer and Group Leader, Drug Discovery Biology, Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Monash University
Manuela Jorg, Research Fellow & Lab Head in Medicinal Chemistry, Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Monash University, Monash University
Modern pharmaceuticals have revolutionised disease prevention and treatment. But eventually, the chemicals can end up in rivers, oceans and soils.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
