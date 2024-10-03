Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt Should Release Prominent Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah (R) walks with his sister Mona Seif prior to a conference held at the American University in Cairo, Egypt, September 22, 2014. © 2014 Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo Alaa Abdel Fattah, the British-Egyptian writer and activist, should have been released on September 29 after serving an unjust five-year prison sentence. Instead, Egyptian authorities have kept him imprisoned, refusing to count over two years he spent in pretrial detention toward his time served. After spending most of the last decade behind bars, authorities told his…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
