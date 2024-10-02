Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle: 5 key health priorities for future disaster response

By Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Gender, University of Waikato
Fiona Langridge, Senior Research Fellow in Pacific and Global Child Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
George Laking, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Judith McCool, Head of School, Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Health and wellbeing are greatly affected by extreme weather events. New research into how people and systems responded after Cyclone Gabrielle shows how we can react better to future emergencies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
