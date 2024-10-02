Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Reveal fate and whereabouts of 19 men forcibly disappeared a year ago

By Amnesty International
The self-proclaimed Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) must reveal the fate and whereabouts of former Minister of Defence Al-Mahdi al-Barghathi and 18 of his relatives and supporters who were abducted in Benghazi by armed men, said Amnesty International marking a year since their enforced disappearances. “For a year, families of Al-Mahdi al-Barghathi and his relatives […] The post Libya: Reveal fate and whereabouts of 19 men forcibly disappeared a year ago appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
