Climate change is causing algal blooms in Lake Superior for the first time in history
By Sapna Sharma, Professor and York University Research Chair in Global Change Biology; Director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research Global Water Academy, York University, Canada
Joshua Culpepper, Postdoctoral researcher, Department of Biology, York University, Canada
The spectacular landscapes and pristine waters of the north shore of Lake Superior, which once provided inspiration for the Group of Seven, are now vulnerable to algal blooms.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 2nd 2024