Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is causing algal blooms in Lake Superior for the first time in history

By Sapna Sharma, Professor and York University Research Chair in Global Change Biology; Director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research Global Water Academy, York University, Canada
Joshua Culpepper, Postdoctoral researcher, Department of Biology, York University, Canada
The spectacular landscapes and pristine waters of the north shore of Lake Superior, which once provided inspiration for the Group of Seven, are now vulnerable to algal blooms.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
