Human Rights Observatory

Limestone and iron reveal puzzling extreme rain in Western Australia 100,000 years ago

By Milo Barham, Associate Professor, Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Andrej Šmuc, Professor of Geology, University of Ljubljana
John Allan Webb, Associate professor, La Trobe University
Kenneth McNamara, Emeritus Fellow, Downing College, University of Cambridge
Martin Danisik, Curtin Research Fellow, Curtin University
Matej Lipar, Research Associate, Physical Geography, ZRC SAZU
Almost one-sixth of Earth’s land surface is covered in otherworldly landscapes with a name that may also be unfamiliar: karst. These landscapes are like natural sculpture parks, with dramatic terrain dotted with caves and towers of bedrock slowly sculpted by water over thousands of years.

Karst landscapes are beautiful…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
