More consumption, more demand for resources, more waste: why urban mining’s time has come
By Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie, Lecturer in Sustainability| Business and Accounting Discipline, Charles Darwin University
Matthew Abunyewah, Research Fellow, The Australasian Centre for Resilience Implementation for Sustainable Communities, Charles Darwin University
Patrick Brandful Cobbinah, Associate Professor of Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Pollution and waste, climate change and biodiversity loss are creating a triple planetary crisis. In response, UN Environment Programme executive director Inger Andersen has called for waste to be redefined as a valuable resource instead of a problem. That’s what urban mining does.
We commonly think of mining as drilling or digging into the earth to extract precious…
- Wednesday, October 2nd 2024